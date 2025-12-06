UP CM Yogi announces protective walls for Ambedkar statues, welfare schemes for workers

LUCKNOW: With 2027 state assembly polls inching closer, political players, eyeing Dalit votes, are out to woo the community as it makes a substantial chunk of UP electorate.

If Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP CM Mayawati has got into active mode convening marathon meetings to invigorate the cadre on the ground to bring back her Dalit vote into party’ favour, Samajwadi Party president and also a former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is harping on Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA) narrative hoping to repeat his 2024 Lok Sabha poll performance.

Similarly, the present UP dispensation, led by Yogi Adityanath, has also commenced efforts to keep BJP’s Dalit support, which had been making it sail through since 2014 Lok Sabha elections, intact.

Treading on the same path, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, announced several significant decisions including the construction of boundary walls around statues of Dr BR Ambedkar across the state to ensure safety. Many such statues, he noted, had been subjected to vandalism by miscreants.

Speaking at an event organized by Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr Ambedkar, Yogi reiterated his government’s commitment to protect the legacy of Baba Saheb and implementing his vision of justice, equality, and fraternity.

“In order to prevent the incidents of vandalism against the statues of Baba Saheb, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to build protective boundary walls and install canopies over all his statues. His legacy must be preserved with dignity,” said CM Yogi.

Making some other major welfare-oriented announcement, Yogi said that the state government would ensure a guaranteed minimum honorarium for Class IV employees, contract workers, and sanitation workers within the next one to two months.