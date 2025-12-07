After decades under Maoist shadow, Kondapalli in Chhattisgarh steps into connectivity with first mobile tower

RAIPUR: For the approximately 150 tribal families in Kondapalli gram panchayat, located in the edgy district of Bijapur, south Chhattisgarh, the last six months have rewritten their reality. After years of isolation under the influence of left-wing extremism, the arrival of mobile connectivity and the supply of electricity has signalled a profound decline in Maoist influence and the beginning of a connected life.

The villagers, whose home is deep within the forested terrain 70 km from the Bijapur district headquarter along the Telangana–Chhattisgarh border, didn't let the moment pass quietly. When the new mobile tower was installed in April, they celebrated this turning point with the beat of the traditional Mandar hand drum and dancing in colourful tribal costumes.

For decades, the region had been deprived of basic necessities. As Manish Asam, 40, sarpanch of the gram panchayat (which covers three villages), recounted to the New Indian Express, “Under the shadow of Maoist terror, our region remained deprived of basic amenities like roads, electricity and mobile connectivity.”

That era is fading. Now, Asam proudly states, “Over 60 percent of households have mobile phones subscribed to the Jio network operator,” he added.