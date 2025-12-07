Agra artisans hopeful of recognition after PM Modi gifts marble chess set to Putin

AGRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture of gifting a marble chess set from Agra to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit has boosted the morale of local artisans, who hope the move will bring wider recognition to their craft.

The handcrafted chessboard, made of stone with intricate inlay work, reflects the traditional techniques used in the marble craftsmanship seen at the Taj Mahal.

Handicraft artist Adnan Sheikh thanked the Prime Minister for highlighting Agra’s centuries-old artistry on a global platform.

“Today, the world is talking about a chess set made in Agra. After the Prime Minister presented this handmade piece to the Russian President, the value and recognition of our art has increased. We expect demand for stone inlay work to grow, which will encourage local artisans,” he said.

Another artisan, Zafar, said the development has revived hope among craftsmen who have been struggling with inconsistent work.

“Earlier, earning even two meals a day was difficult due to limited opportunities. Now that Agra’s handicraft is in the spotlight, we hope this art will flourish again and wages will improve,” he said.

Trader Ayush Gupta noted that nearly 5,000 artisans and traders in Agra depend on the stone inlay industry, a business worth several crores annually.

“The Prime Minister’s gesture has energised the entire trade community. Many of us plan to display photographs of the gift being presented in our showrooms and inform Russian tourists that the chess set gifted to their President was made in Agra,” he added