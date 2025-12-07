Ahmedabad Diary: Cracks appear in Gujarat BJP, once again!

Cracks appear in Gujarat BJP, once again!

Internal discord within the Gujarat BJP has flared up again after Jalalpore MLA RC Patel made controversial remarks in Vijalpore. Speaking at the foundation ceremony for a Maharana Pratap statue near Mathpuri Mataji temple, Patel directly challenged Navsari district BJP president Bhuralal Shah, stating, “You handle Navsari, we will see our Vijalpore.”

He warned Shah would not be allowed entry after the statue’s installation and mocked earlier disputes over naming. Patel’s repeated public outbursts have caused frustration within BJP leadership, who often dismiss him as “careless.” The party is considering disciplinary action against him.

Furore as shoe hurled at AAP MLA Gopal Italia

Tensions boiled over during the AAP’s ‘Gujarat Jodo Yatra’ in Jamnagar when a shoe was hurled at AAP MLA Gopal Italia while he was addressing a crowd. The attacker, identified as Chhatrapal Singh Jadeja, stood near the stage and threw the shoe, causing chaos and prompting the crowd to shout slogans. The event was cut short amid the disorder.

Jadeja was detained and hospitalised following the incident. In a video confession, he claimed the attack was revenge for Italia allegedly throwing a shoe at former minister Pradeep Singh Jadeja years ago. AAP leaders have accused Congress of involvement, while police continue their probe.

Holi festival: State board reschedules examination

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has rectified its earlier mistake of scheduling a board exam on the Holi public holiday. The Class 10 Social Science exam, initially set for March 4, will now be held on March 18. This change follows concerns from students and parents about having an exam on the festival of colours.

It is not the first scheduling error by the board; last year, a paper was planned for Cheti Chand but was rescheduled after objections. The board’s latest adjustment aims to avoid disruptions during Holi and reduce student stress, ensuring exams do not clash with important festivals.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com