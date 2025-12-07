Bihar government to set up 100 fast-track courts to dispose of pending cases

PATNA: Bihar deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who is also holding the portfolio of home department, on Sunday announced that 100 fast track courts (FTCs) would be established in Bihar for speedy disposal of pending cases in the courts.
The fast track courts aim to reduce the burden on the judiciary and provide due attention and time to cases of a sensitive nature.
Chaudhary said that these fast-track courts would lessen the burden on courts considerably, considering that more than 18 lakh cases were pending in various courts of the state.
He informed eight fast-track courts have been proposed in Patna, while four courts each will be established in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur.
Home Minister said that three fast-track courts each would be set up in Nalanda (Biharsharif), Rohtas (Sasaram), Saran (Chapra), Begusarai, Vaishali (Hajipur), East Champaran (Motihari), Samastipur, and Madhubani. Similarly, two fast-track courts each will operate in West Champaran (Bettiah), Saharsa, Purnea, Munger, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, Aurangabad, Kaimur (Bhabua), Buxar, Bhojpur (Ara), Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Banka, Jamui, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, and Khagaria. In addition, it is proposed to establish one fast-track court each in the Naugachhiaand Bagaha sub-divisional courts.
Chaudhary said, cases jointly identified by the district magistrates and superintendents of Police will be disposed of on a priority basis.
A large-scale recruitment of personnel will also be undertaken for the establishment of a total of 100 fast-track courts across 38 districts and sub-divisions of the state.
A total of 900 positions are proposed for each court, comprising eight types of posts -- bench clerk, office clerk, stenographer, deposition writer, data entry operator, driver, process server, and peon or orderly. As many as 79 courts will be specially set up for the speedy disposal of cases pending under the Arms Act.
Bihar government was of the opinion that quick resolution of serious cases like those under the Arms Act would improve law and order in the state, Chaudhary added.