Bihar government to set up 100 fast-track courts to dispose of pending cases

PATNA: Bihar deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who is also holding the portfolio of home department, on Sunday announced that 100 fast track courts (FTCs) would be established in Bihar for speedy disposal of pending cases in the courts.

The fast track courts aim to reduce the burden on the judiciary and provide due attention and time to cases of a sensitive nature.

Chaudhary said that these fast-track courts would lessen the burden on courts considerably, considering that more than 18 lakh cases were pending in various courts of the state.

He informed eight fast-track courts have been proposed in Patna, while four courts each will be established in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur.