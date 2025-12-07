Bihar plans CISF-style force to 'protect industrialists' as state launches major investment push

PATNA: The Bihar government is considering the creation of a specialised police unit on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to boost investor confidence and attract large-scale investments to the state.

Industries Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said on Sunday that a proposal to establish the Bihar Industrial Security Force (BISF) would soon be sent to the state government. The new force would be tasked with providing dedicated security to major industrialists and investors.

“The government will ensure complete security and safety for investors so that they can set up industrial units without any fear. We are ready to provide land for industries. The government will take care of all investors and industrialists,” Jaiswal told reporters.

The announcement comes a day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level review meeting with top administrative officials to discuss the state’s industrial development plans. This was the first such meeting since the new government took office in November.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Industries Minister Jaiswal, senior bureaucrats and departmental heads attended the meeting. Nitish later shared details of the discussions on X, noting that the industries department will organise investors’ meets across major commercial centres in India and abroad to draw large industries to Bihar. The goal, he said, is to place Bihar among the country’s top five investment-friendly states in the coming years.