Daylight leopard attack sparks panic in Uttarakhand's Pauri, 55 schools shift to online classes

Despite public outcry and the deployment of a designated shooter by the Forest Department, the leopard remains at large, intensifying the climate of fear across Pauri.

In response to the danger, the Education Department ordered the closure of all schools under the BEO circles of Bada, Chardhar and Dhandhari until Tuesday. “The safety of our children is paramount,” said Dr. Mukul Kumar Sati, Director, Secondary Education. He added that affected institutions must “switch immediately to online teaching modalities to ensure their education is not completely derailed.”

District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria has also taken cognizance of the heightened animal activity. Based on Forest Department reports, the DM issued an order on Saturday temporarily revising the timings of all schools and Anganwadi centres across Pauri district.

“Schools and Anganwadi centres will now operate strictly between 9:15 am and 3:00 pm.,” the order stated, instructing the Chief Education Officer to ensure strict compliance.

The epicentre of the current panic is Gajald village in the Pauri Range of the Garhwal Forest Division, where the fatal attack took place on Thursday. Villagers reported leopard sightings in neighbouring Siroly village on Friday and Saturday as well.

Following the killing, residents expressed intense frustration with both the Forest Department and the administration for failing to control the threat. Although the Forest Department immediately declared the leopard a man-eater and deployed specialised teams, locals say the increased security presence has done little to ease their daily fear.

As dusk falls each day, markets in the affected areas are shutting early, with people hurrying home before sunset to avoid any chance encounter with the elusive predator.