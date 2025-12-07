Delhi fourth most polluted city in India; all top 10 cities from Haryana, UP: Study

CHANDIGARH: Delhi ranked fourth among the most polluted cities in the country in November, as per a report released by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). Ghaziabad topped the list, followed by Noida, Bahadurgarh, Delhi, Hapur, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Sonipat, Meerut and Rohtak.

Despite a significant reduction in stubble-burning, 20 out of 29 cities in National Capital Region (NCR) recorded higher pollution levels than the previous year. Punjab and Haryana had been blamed in the past for being the primary cause of air pollution in the NCR; the two states have registered an 80 to 90 per cent drop in farm fire cases over the last four years.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA)’s November 2025 Monthly Air Quality Snapshot, draws data from real-time continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) PM2.5. The report indicates a substantial deterioration in air quality across the country.

"Ghaziabad emerged as the most polluted city in the country in November this year with a monthly average PM2.5 concentration of 224 µg/m³, violating the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) on every day of the month," the report stated. It further said the city experienced 19 ‘Very Poor’ days, 10 ‘Severe’ days, and one ‘Poor’ day.

The report further reads, "Uttar Pradesh accounted for six of the top ten cities, followed by Haryana with three, along with Delhi."