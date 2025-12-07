Dhanbad administration struggles to relocate 10,000 residents after toxic gas leak in Kenduadih

RANCHI: The Dhanbad district administration has intensified efforts to relocate 10,000 residents of Kenduadih following a suspected toxic gas leak that killed two women and left several others ill on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan said the administration is facing challenges in convincing families to move to the proposed relocation site at Belgadia, with many residents citing minor concerns despite repeated assurances.

The gas leak was first reported in Rajput Basti, where more than two dozen people, mostly women and children, were admitted to BCCL’s Kustore Regional Hospital and Central Hospital, Dhanbad. Although no new cases have been reported, locals continue to detect a faint gas odor in the area. The affected zones include Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla, and Officers Colony, which together house around 10,000 residents.

“The affected families were concerned about where they will keep their cattle if relocated to the proposed site. We have agreed to provide cattle sheds, yet they are still reluctant to move,” Ranjan said, emphasizing that relocation is necessary to prevent any future untoward incidents. He added that the administration is handling the crisis with the highest level of urgency, coordinating multiple agencies, monitoring the area, reviewing evacuation plans, and ensuring timely medical support.

Meanwhile, amid rising tension and protests, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ranchi entered Rajput Basti on Sunday to assess the suspected poisonous gas. Residents reportedly tried to block the team, alleging that BCCL was using the gas leak as a pretext to clear the settlement for a planned coal project. Nearly 400 unauthorised families currently live in the fire-affected danger zone of Rajput Basti. Local resident Lal Bahadur Singh said, “BCCL is trying to evict poor families under the guise of safety,” noting that previous relocation attempts had failed due to community resistance.

Scientific assessments following the leak revealed extremely high levels of carbon monoxide (CO), with readings reaching 1,500 parts per million (PPM)—around 30 times the permissible limit. Exposure to CO is harmful even at 50 PPM, causes headaches at 2 PPM, and can lead to dizziness, nausea, and unconsciousness at 8 PPM, highlighting the urgent need for evacuation. The administration continues to engage with residents to implement the relocation plan while ensuring their safety and well-being.