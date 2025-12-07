FRK rice supply rules spark fresh tussle between Punjab millers and FCI

CHANDIGARH: The new instructions regarding the production and supply of Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) rice by the Union Government has led to fresh tussle between rice shellers of Punjab and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

After the union government had stated this year, out of the 104 lakh tonnes of rice to be generated from the 156 lakh tonnes of procured paddy from Punjab, at least 25 lakh tonnes will be taken as upgraded rice, which has just 10 per cent broken grains. The remaining 80 lakh tonne will be accepted only as FRK-mixed rice for the central pool.

With delays in the supply of FRK rice, milling operations have not started, although the units are stacked with procured paddy. The Punjab government has written to the Centre requesting it to accept 25 lakh tonnes of non-FRK CMR, but so far, no action has been initiated.

A letter dated November 28, sent to Chairman of Food Corporation of India by Secretary-cum-Director, Food and Civil Supplies, Punjab, reads, `"To ensure grain integrity, DFPD from this Kharif has introduced more elaborate testing protocols for pre-testing of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRKs), which is likely to result in comparatively slower pace of supply of FRK by manufacturers to rice millers. In view of slower than expected pace of FRK supply during KMS 2025-26, it is likely that slow supply of FRK may impact rice delivery of Fortified Rice (FR) to FCI during KMS 2025-26. During KMS 2024-25 also, the state was constrained to seek extension in delivery period of milling and delivery of rice during previous Kharif till September 15, 2025 well beyond the March 31, 2025 deadline."