FRK rice supply rules spark fresh tussle between Punjab millers and FCI

CHANDIGARH: The new instructions regarding the production and supply of Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) rice by the Union Government has led to fresh tussle between rice shellers of Punjab and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).
After the union government had stated this year, out of the 104 lakh tonnes of rice to be generated from the 156 lakh tonnes of procured paddy from Punjab, at least 25 lakh tonnes will be taken as upgraded rice, which has just 10 per cent broken grains. The remaining 80 lakh tonne will be accepted only as FRK-mixed rice for the central pool.
With delays in the supply of FRK rice, milling operations have not started, although the units are stacked with procured paddy. The Punjab government has written to the Centre requesting it to accept 25 lakh tonnes of non-FRK CMR, but so far, no action has been initiated.
A letter dated November 28, sent to Chairman of Food Corporation of India by Secretary-cum-Director, Food and Civil Supplies, Punjab, reads, `"To ensure grain integrity, DFPD from this Kharif has introduced more elaborate testing protocols for pre-testing of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRKs), which is likely to result in comparatively slower pace of supply of FRK by manufacturers to rice millers. In view of slower than expected pace of FRK supply during KMS 2025-26, it is likely that slow supply of FRK may impact rice delivery of Fortified Rice (FR) to FCI during KMS 2025-26. During KMS 2024-25 also, the state was constrained to seek extension in delivery period of milling and delivery of rice during previous Kharif till September 15, 2025 well beyond the March 31, 2025 deadline."
"Accordingly, to avoid being constrained to seek extension in milling period of delivery of rice during KMS 2025-26, it is requested that Punjab be allocated a quota of Non-Fortified Rice of minimum of 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes, on lines of a similar quota being allocated by FCI to Uttar Pradesh Region. It is assured that the state is fully geared up to deliver rice at the earliest with Closure Physical Verifications (PVs) of paddy stocks stored during KMS 2025-26 have almost been completed,’’ it added.
As per the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) norms, chalky grain above 5 per cent is considered unfit for human consumption that FCI as rejected the rice samples and recently suspended it’s two technical officers, a field assistant, and a quality manager as freshly milled 10 per cent of the upgraded rice supplied to the FCI has been found to be defective. Also the laboratory of the corporation has rejected the rice sample because the amount of chalky was more than 5 per cent thus panic spread in rice millers. The millers have warned that further delays in milling will lead to deterioration in the quality of rice with each passing day, leading to financial losses.
Bharat Bhushan Binta president of Punjab Rice Industry Association said that a virtual meeting held last month between FCI’s Executive Director (Quality), senior quality officials, and DFPD’s Under Secretary made it “blatantly clear” that the improved rice supplied by Punjab under last year’s ilot project did not meet the prescribed standard. "Thus they are facing serious challenges in selling this stock under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS),’’ he claimed.
Binta said that they were told that the quality of improved rice procured last year from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra is “considerably better” than the stock received from Punjab. argued that despite these concerns, FCI can easily sell such rice across India under OMSS, as is being done with stocks from other states,’’ he said.
This decision has mounted more pressure on millers in the state. The orders give no deadline or timeline for the samples to be cleared,” said Ranjit Singh Jossan, Vice President of the Association.
He said, "Punjab has been grappling with acute storage shortages for three consecutive years. If FCI lifts the estimated 25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of improved rice from the state, the space crisis will ease significantly. But if FCI delays or refuses to accept this stock, Punjab may again face a severe storage crunch, potentially delaying delivery of the season’s total commitment of 105 LMT by more than a year.’’
A high-level meeting between state authorities and rice millers’ associations will be held on Monday, where the issue will be discussed in detail. The Punjab government and the associations are expected to formally raise the matter with the central government to find a resolution. Fortified rice are enriched with micronutrients such as iron, folic acid, B-complex vitamins, vitamin A and zinc.