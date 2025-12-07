Israel defence firm confirms first batch of 40,000 LMGs to India early next year

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s infantry will receive a significant firepower boost beginning early next year, with Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) confirming the delivery of the first batch of 40,000 light machine guns (LMGs). The supply contract, signed last year, has cleared all tests, trials and government checks, and IWI has received the necessary production licence.
“We intend to supply the first batch at the beginning of the year. The full LMG supply is planned over five years, though we can deliver faster,” said Shuki Schwartz, CEO of IWI, addressing reporters visiting Israel.
IWI is also in the final stages of securing another major contract to supply nearly 1.7 lakh new-age Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines, part of the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) requirement of 4.25 lakh 5.56x45 mm carbines under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category. While Bharat Forge is the primary bidder, PLR Systems—an Adani Group subsidiary with IWI partnership—will supply 40 per cent of the carbines.
“We are in the pre-signing stage and expect the CQB carbine contract to be finalised by the end of this year or early next year,” Schwartz said.
IWI and PLR Systems are also collaborating on the Arbel system, a futuristic computerised weapon technology that uses advanced algorithms to enhance precision and optimise ammunition use. Initial discussions with Indian agencies are underway, with plans for co-production in Israel and India, pending approval.
Beyond the Army, IWI is expanding its footprint across the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which oversees nearly 10 lakh personnel in Central Armed Police Forces. The company is in talks to supply a range of pistols, rifles, and machine guns across multiple smaller contracts. Annual supplies could reach “tens of thousands of weapons,” Schwartz indicated, given growing demand and urgency.
IWI has been an early participant in the ‘Make in India’ initiative, leveraging PLR Systems to increase domestic manufacturing.
India’s long-pending modernisation drive for infantry weapons has accelerated in recent years. In March 2020, the MoD finalised a contract for 16,479 Negev 7.62x51 mm LMGs, valued at Rs 880 crore, calling the weapon “combat-proven” and critical to enhancing frontline lethality. The Defence Acquisition Council approved another project to procure additional 7.62x51 mm LMGs in August 2023.
CQB carbines are essential for close-range, urban and counterterrorism operations, while LMGs serve as the backbone of infantry squads by providing mobile, sustained automatic fire.
The new inductions are expected to significantly boost the Army’s firepower, improve infantry effectiveness and strengthen India’s operational preparedness across theatres.