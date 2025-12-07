Israel defence firm confirms first batch of 40,000 LMGs to India early next year

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s infantry will receive a significant firepower boost beginning early next year, with Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) confirming the delivery of the first batch of 40,000 light machine guns (LMGs). The supply contract, signed last year, has cleared all tests, trials and government checks, and IWI has received the necessary production licence.

“We intend to supply the first batch at the beginning of the year. The full LMG supply is planned over five years, though we can deliver faster,” said Shuki Schwartz, CEO of IWI, addressing reporters visiting Israel.

IWI is also in the final stages of securing another major contract to supply nearly 1.7 lakh new-age Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines, part of the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) requirement of 4.25 lakh 5.56x45 mm carbines under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category. While Bharat Forge is the primary bidder, PLR Systems—an Adani Group subsidiary with IWI partnership—will supply 40 per cent of the carbines.

“We are in the pre-signing stage and expect the CQB carbine contract to be finalised by the end of this year or early next year,” Schwartz said.

IWI and PLR Systems are also collaborating on the Arbel system, a futuristic computerised weapon technology that uses advanced algorithms to enhance precision and optimise ammunition use. Initial discussions with Indian agencies are underway, with plans for co-production in Israel and India, pending approval.