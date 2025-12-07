Jaipur authorities demolish under-construction building; owner alleges no 'legal consultation' occurred before action

JAIPUR: Authorities demolished an under-construction multi-storey building in Malviya Nagar on Sunday after cracks appeared and the structure began to lean the previous day, officials said.

The building was brought down using JCB machines that weakened the structure through drilling, according to officials.

The building's owner, who arrived at the site, opposed the action taken by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), leading to a brief argument with police officers.

He claimed that no legal or technical consultation had occurred before the demolition.

The owner asserted that the building plans had been approved by the municipal corporation and that he had paid a fee of Rs 1.25 lakh.