Rahul Gandhi to lead Opposition offensive in Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms, voter roll revamp

NEW DELHI: The stage is set for a high-voltage debate in Parliament as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will lead the Opposition’s discussion on electoral reforms and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Other speakers from Congress include general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Jawaid, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isha Khan Choudhury, Mallu Ravi, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi and Jothimani.
While a total of ten hours has been allotted for the entire discussion, Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal is scheduled to reply to the debate on Wednesday. During the debate, Rahul Gandhi is expected to raise the issue of “vote theft” and the accountability of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The issue has been one of the central themes of his recent political campaigning. Gandhi and the broader Opposition have repeatedly alleged that discrepancies in voter rolls, manipulation of electoral procedures, and selective enforcement by the ECI to undermine the elections.
Over the past year, Gandhi has held several press conferences alleging discrepancies in voter rolls and electoral procedures in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka, and systematic attempts to suppress or distort the results. He has alleged large-scale deletions, duplicate entries in voter list revisions.
During the debate, the Opposition is also expected to raise the contentious issue of alleged pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the voter list re-verification drive. The matter escalated into a major political flashpoint after reports emerged of several BLOs dying, some by suicide, others under various circumstances that are still being scrutinized. These incidents sparked widespread concern among field officials with several BLOs alleging excessive workload and unrealistic targets.
Since the Winter Session began on December 1, the Opposition parties have come together to stage protests both inside and outside Parliament for two consecutive days demanding a debate on electoral reforms and the SIR), and protections for frontline electoral staff.
After multiple rounds of discussions between the government and Opposition floor leaders, a consensus was finally reached to hold a debate this week covering the national song Vande Mataram, the broader framework of electoral reforms, and specific issues linked to the SIR.
On Monday, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a debate on the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the discussion in the House, while Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, is expected to open the debate from the Opposition benches. Other Speakers from Congress include party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Manipur MP Dr Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy and Korba MP Jyotsana Mahant.
The BJP has been allotted three hours for its interventions in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of ten hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion. The Rajya Sabha will take up the debate on Vande Mataram on Tuesday, where the Home Minister will lead the discussion.
The debate on Vande Mataram is likely to see fireworks as the Congress and the ruling BJP have been locking horns over the latter’s allegations that important stanzas of the national song were dropped in 1937, which sowed the seeds of partition. While inaugurating the year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram to mark 150 years of the national song, PM Modi, in his speech, said that a "divisive mindset" is still a challenge for the country.