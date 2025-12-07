Rahul Gandhi to lead Opposition offensive in Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms, voter roll revamp

NEW DELHI: The stage is set for a high-voltage debate in Parliament as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will lead the Opposition’s discussion on electoral reforms and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Other speakers from Congress include general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Varsha Gaikwad, Mohammed Jawaid, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Isha Khan Choudhury, Mallu Ravi, Imran Masood, Gowaal Padavi and Jothimani.

While a total of ten hours has been allotted for the entire discussion, Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal is scheduled to reply to the debate on Wednesday. During the debate, Rahul Gandhi is expected to raise the issue of “vote theft” and the accountability of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The issue has been one of the central themes of his recent political campaigning. Gandhi and the broader Opposition have repeatedly alleged that discrepancies in voter rolls, manipulation of electoral procedures, and selective enforcement by the ECI to undermine the elections.

Over the past year, Gandhi has held several press conferences alleging discrepancies in voter rolls and electoral procedures in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka, and systematic attempts to suppress or distort the results. He has alleged large-scale deletions, duplicate entries in voter list revisions.

During the debate, the Opposition is also expected to raise the contentious issue of alleged pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the voter list re-verification drive. The matter escalated into a major political flashpoint after reports emerged of several BLOs dying, some by suicide, others under various circumstances that are still being scrutinized. These incidents sparked widespread concern among field officials with several BLOs alleging excessive workload and unrealistic targets.