Six killed after car plunges into 800-foot ravine in Nasik

MUMBAI: Six people were killed after the Innova they were travelling in plunged into an 800-foot ravine near the famous shrine of Saptashrungi Gad in Nasik district on Sunday.

The vehicle was carrying seven people, and all six deceased victims were identified as Kirti Patel (50), Rasila Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Pachan Patel (60), and Maniben Patel (60). All of them belonged to a Patel family from Pimpalgaon in Nasik district.

According to police, the car bearing registration number MH15 BN 555 smashed through a protective wall at the shrine and plunged into the valley, killing six devotees on the spot, after the driver lost control while attempting to overtake near Ganpati Point, close to the Bhavari waterfall — a stretch notorious for its sharp curves and narrow road.

Upon information, police personnels reached the spot and rescue operations were started along with the Saptashrungi Gad Disaster Management Team, and the gram panchayat. However, the steep drop and dense terrain have made recovery efforts extremely challenging. The wreckage lies roughly 800 feet below the road, prompting authorities to call in additional rescue units from Nasik.

Local residents alleged that poor maintenance and inadequate safety measures at the curve contributed to the accident. “These curves are major accident-prone spots. Despite repeated complaints, the state government’s Public Works Department has failed to repair the damaged stretch,” villagers said.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident to determine whether speeding, road conditions, or driver error were contributing factors.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the next of kin and expressed grief over the tragedy. “This is a very unfortunate incident. We are with the family of the victims, and the rescue operation has been carried out,” he stated on social media.