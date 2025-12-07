Suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir to float new party in alliance with AIMIM

KOLKATA: Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, on Sunday said that his proposed new political platform would make an electoral alliance with the Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi.
Kabir has also invited the CPI-M, Congress and West Bengal-based Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Nawsad Siddiqui to join the alliance to fight against both BJP at the Centre and ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.
A day after laying the foundation stone of a mosque modelled after the Babri Masjid of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh at Beldanga in Murshidabad on Saturday, Kabir told media, “I won’t resign as a legislator now. I will announce the name of my new party 22 December and a state conference of the new platform will also be held in Behrampore, Murshidabad.”
“My party will ally with the Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and I have already discussed the issue with Owaisi saheb. He has asked me to come to Hyderabad for further talks.”
“Alliance with the AIMIM is confirmed. I also welcome ISF and CPI-M and Congress also so that we can rout the BJP at the Centre and Bengal chief minister who is influenced by RSS together.”
Rubbishing Kabir’s proposal for an electoral understanding with the Left, the CPI-M leadership said there is no question of making any alliance with those whose agenda is only ‘mandir and masjid’, not development issues.
Traditionally, minorities in Bengal have aligned themselves with mainstream parties, unlike states such as Telangana and Assam, where minority-based parties AIMIM and Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have emerged.
Though such attempts were made by Mamata Banerjee's current cabinet colleague Siddiqullah Chowdhury, through his outfit Jamait Ulama E-Hind, these weren't not successful.
Very recently, Nawsad Siddique's ISF tried to craft its space among minorities, but had to join hands with the Congress and the CPM for the lone seat it won in 2021.
Suspended from Trinamool Congress on Friday on charge of making communal statements violating the party rules Kabir – a Congress and BJP turncoat – immediately made the announcement of floating a new political party catering to Muslims.
“People of Murshidabad had voted Kabir to win assembly polls in 2021 because they trust Mamata Banerjee for her good governance not him. Our party has suspended him and now it’s his lookout to take decision on what he will do in coming days,” said Sashi Panja, Bengal industry minister.
To counter the massive Bhagavad Geetha recital at Brigade Parade ground he also announce to organise a Koran recital programme during February next year where one lakh people will gather.