Suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir to float new party in alliance with AIMIM

KOLKATA: Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, on Sunday said that his proposed new political platform would make an electoral alliance with the Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi.

Kabir has also invited the CPI-M, Congress and West Bengal-based Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Nawsad Siddiqui to join the alliance to fight against both BJP at the Centre and ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

A day after laying the foundation stone of a mosque modelled after the Babri Masjid of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh at Beldanga in Murshidabad on Saturday, Kabir told media, “I won’t resign as a legislator now. I will announce the name of my new party 22 December and a state conference of the new platform will also be held in Behrampore, Murshidabad.”

“My party will ally with the Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and I have already discussed the issue with Owaisi saheb. He has asked me to come to Hyderabad for further talks.”

“Alliance with the AIMIM is confirmed. I also welcome ISF and CPI-M and Congress also so that we can rout the BJP at the Centre and Bengal chief minister who is influenced by RSS together.”

Rubbishing Kabir’s proposal for an electoral understanding with the Left, the CPI-M leadership said there is no question of making any alliance with those whose agenda is only ‘mandir and masjid’, not development issues.