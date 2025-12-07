Tezpur University protest: Education Ministry delegation blocked by agitators, stranded for hours inside campus

The TUUF expressed disappointment that even after 79 consecutive days of peaceful protests, no concrete resolution or actionable assurance had been provided to remove the VC.

"The students, faculty and non-teaching staffers are going for a complete non-compliance and non-cooperation until a concrete agreement is officially received. After 79 days of sustained agitation, the fraternity remains resolute, awaiting the MoE's formal confirmation," TUUF said in a statement.

It acknowledged receiving the informal written communication from the MoE team, indicating that an inquiry will be initiated into the allegations concerning the VC.

"Students view this as a preliminary step, but emphasise that the protest will continue until an official, formal notification is issued and concrete action follows," TUUF said.

The students of this central university have enforced a "complete shutdown" of all activities, including those related to academics, on the campus since November 29 for an indefinite period, forcing the administration to cancel all end-term examinations.

The MoE's hand-written assurance, which facilitated their exit from the campus early on Sunday, highlighted that it had a joint meeting with the agitators and there were "multiple issues" with the governance style of the VC.

"Allegations were heard and discussed. The deptt of educn (sic) is committed to initiate a strict and time bound inquiry against him and during the pendancy (sic) of the same he will not be administering the university," Gupta wrote in her assurance, given on behalf of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

She also said in the assurance note that till further decision is taken, status quo be maintained.

The three-member team, comprising UGC's acting Chairman Joshi, Gupta and another Joint Secretary Armstrong Pame, along with top police and civil administration officials of Sonitpur district, reached the TU campus on Saturday afternoon to meet the agitators, but were blocked at the main gate by the agitators.

The Registrar in-charge of the university, Chandan Goswami, told PTI that the central team could exit the premises, after a written assurance was provided to the agitators.

He also said that Mass Communication Professor Joya Chakraborty, whom Singh had named pro-VC on Thursday, will not be assuming charge.

Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, the senior-most faculty member, will be the acting VC.