Two minors killed in celebratory firing during wedding festivities in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

ETAH: Two minors were killed when a firearm went off during pre-wedding celebrations in Umai Asadnagar village, Etah district, on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the celebrations were underway with music and dancing when gunshots were heard. Twelve-year-old Suhail, son of Asuddin, died on the spot, while 17-year-old Shahkhad, son of Munna Khan, was critically injured. Both were rushed to a community health centre in Aliganj, where doctors declared Suhail dead. Shahkhad was referred to a higher medical facility but later succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetambh Pandey visited the scene and conducted an inspection. He said initial findings suggest the incident may be linked to celebratory firing, but the exact cause and those responsible will be confirmed after investigation. People present at the event are being questioned.

Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, officials added.