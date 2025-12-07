Uttarakhand ramps up geothermal push to reduce dependence on hydropower

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is aggressively pursuing geothermal power generation to reduce dependence on traditional hydropower and secure the state’s energy future.

The state has formally implemented the Geothermal Energy Policy-2025 to fast-track geothermal projects. Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) is preparing to begin drilling operations at the Tapovan geothermal spring, with necessary paperwork nearing completion.

“The state government is committed to utilizing this clean, reliable resource,” said R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department. “For these initial, crucial projects, the state has decided to bear the entire cost of drilling.”

Extensive geological surveys have identified multiple potential sites. The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology has listed 40 geothermal springs, while a recent ONGC study indicates around 62 viable sites across Uttarakhand.

The state had earlier signed an MoU with Icelandic firm Verkis, which conducted a pre-feasibility test at the Tapovan spring. Following this, UJVNL applied for drilling permission, which has now been approved. Administrative transfer to UJVNL is being finalised, and deep drilling will allow measurement of temperature profiles at different depths, essential for designing a viable power plant.

The government is also in talks with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which has requested access to several geothermal sites for potential exploration. “A separate meeting will be held with ONGC shortly to discuss their proposals,” Sundaram said.

The concentrated push for geothermal power highlights Uttarakhand’s ambition to become a leader in renewable, base-load energy generation, overcoming the seasonal limitations of hydropower.