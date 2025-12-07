Varanasi police launch week-long drive to check Bangladeshi, Rohingya settlers

VARANASI: Varanasi Police have launched a week-long special verification drive to identify Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and other illegal immigrants living in the district.

The campaign, which began on Saturday, involves checks on makeshift settlements and roadside vendors across the city, officials said on Sunday.

DCP (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal said police teams are verifying the identities and documents of individuals found in hutment clusters and informal work areas. Those staying without valid papers will face legal action, he added.

All station house officers have formed special teams to conduct intensive checks in their areas. Additional DCP (Gomti Zone) Vaibhav Bangar supervised a verification operation in Koirajpur on Saturday, where teams recorded photographs and personal details of suspected individuals. The drive is underway across all police station limits under the Varanasi Police Commissionerate.