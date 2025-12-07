Women, tourists among 25 dead after cylinder blast sparks fire at Goa nightclub

At least 25 people were killed and six others suffered injuries in a massive fire that erupted at a nightclub in North Goa after midnight on Sunday.

Most of the victims were kitchen staff, including three women, while three to four tourists were also among the dead.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the site, told reporters that three people succumbed to burn injuries and the others died due to suffocation. Sawant said initial information suggested the nightclub had not complied with fire safety norms.