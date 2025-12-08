10 days, 33 surrenders leave Naxal ranks in MMC Zone on brink of collapse

BHOPAL: Ten days and 33 surrenders have shrunk the number of armed Naxal cadres to single digits, for the first time in more than three decades in the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) Special Zone.
The CPI (Maoist) MMC Zone comprises bordering districts of the three neighbouring states – MP, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh – including Balaghat district and parts of Mandla district (MP), Rajnandgaon, KCG, MMA and Kabirdham districts of Chhattisgarh, and Gondia district of Maharashtra.
Around 40-45 armed Naxal cadres were active in two major parts of the MMC Zone. Three Dalams, Khatiya Mocha, Bhoramdev and Borla, formed the Kanha-Bhoramdev Division in the northern MMC Zone, covering Balaghat and Mandla districts of MP and Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh.
At least two Dalams, Malajkhand (including the defunct Tanda Dalam cadres) and Darre Khasa, formed the Gondia-Rajnandgaon-Balaghat (GRB) division in the southern MMC Zone, where cadres armed with AK-47s, INSAS rifles and Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) remained active.
A series of bulk surrenders began on November 28, when 11 Darre Khasa Dalam cadres, led by MMC Special Zonal Committee spokesperson Vikas Nagpur alias Anant, surrendered in Gondia (Maharashtra).
Nagpure had recently appealed for an end to armed struggle and sought time from the CMs of the three BJP-ruled states to surrender, amid intense pressure from joint anti-Naxal operations.
Just nine days earlier, on November 19, cadres of the same Darre Khasa Dalam had killed Ashish Sharma, a young inspector of MP Police’s elite Hawk Force, in an encounter at the tri-state border.
Before surrendering with 10 cadres, Nagpure had left behind four armed cadres, likely to persuade other Dalam members. who later surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Monday.
Nine days later, Madhya Pradesh reported its biggest-ever Naxal surrender when ten cadres of the KB Division surrendered before the MP Chief Minister in Balaghat district on Sunday (December 7). They collectively carried a bounty of Rs 2.36 crore, including two top leaders — MMC Zone secretary Surendra alias Kabir Sodi and Special Zonal Committee Member Rakesh Odi alias Manish.
This surrender ended the northern MMC Zone’s KB Division and its three Dalams, effectively freeing the non-tourist forest areas of the Kanha National Park–Tiger Reserve from the LWE presence.
On Monday, the surrender of MMC Zone head and CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Ramder, along with 11 cadres of the Malajkhand Dalam (GRB division), nearly cleared the southern MMC Zone of Naxals, leaving only six armed cadres on the run.
“Two cadres from Ramder’s Malajkhand Dalam and four from Nagpure’s Darre Khasa Dalam are still absconding. They may also surrender soon due to mounting pressure under the ‘Surrender or Get Eliminated’ policy,” a senior MP police officer told TNIE.
Earlier, between November 1 and 6, eight other wanted cadres — including two women, Sunita and Taruna — had surrendered in MP and Chhattisgarh.
“In the last 38 days, around 40 LWE cadres have surrendered in the MMC Zone. Only six remain. Once they surrender — or are neutralised — the armed Naxal presence, already nearly wiped out in MP due to the 22 surrenders on Sunday and Monday, will disappear from the entire MMC Zone,” the officer added.