'Characterless people in politics': Gujarat BJP MLA Varmora's remark triggers controversy

AHMEDABAD: BJP MLA Prakash Varmora in a recent video remarked that “characterless, alcohol-drinking and gambling people” are entering politics, giving Congress a new opportunity to target the ruling BJP amid the ongoing liquor ban debate and internal dissatisfaction.

The video, which surfaced from a recent religious event in Dhrangadhra, shows Varmora declaring that public trust has weakened due to such elements infiltrating the political system.

In the circulating video, BJP MLA Prakash Varmora is heard saying, “Somewhere in our politics, people without character, those who drink alcohol and gamble, have entered.” He further says, “Somewhere, the people’s faith in these four pillars has been shaken.”

Many political observers are linking the outburst to Varmora’s exclusion from the Gujarat cabinet during the last reshuffle a move believed to have triggered simmering resentment beneath the surface.

Sensing opportunity, Congress launched an immediate attack. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi aggressively responded, claiming that the MLA had merely "exposed the truth festering inside the BJP." In his strongly worded statement, Doshi said several BJP leaders themselves have acknowledged alcohol consumption, illegal activities and corruption within the party structure.

Doshi went further, drawing parallels between Varmora’s remarks and earlier statements by senior political figures. He pointed out that a former Union Minister from Bharuch had already spoken about “looting within the BJP,” while even Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had objected to talks of lifting Gujarat’s liquor ban.

According to Congress, these repeated statements are not isolated expressions they are cracks in the ruling party’s moral stance. Doshi alleged that illegal liquor trade, bribes and corruption worth crores are “running the system,” while Gujarat’s youth continue to suffer under addiction and unchecked illegal liquor networks.

Congress has intensified statewide protests and public outrage rallies over the liquor issue, claiming that members from within the ruling camp have now started acknowledging the illegal liquor nexus. Doshi ended his criticism with a sharp demand the BJP government must take corrective action and protect Gujarat and Gujaratis from systemic looting.