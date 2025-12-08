'Complete lack of planning': Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre for flight disruptions across the country

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP-led Central Government of the ongoing flight disruptions across the country.

She also said that the passengers could even go to court over the crisis.

The Chief Minister made a scathing attack on the Centre this afternoon while speaking to the reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport before leaving for an official visit to the north Bengal district Cooch Behar. She said the situation had escalated due to the Centre’s lack of proper planning.

Passengers are facing immense difficulties because of the non-availability of flights every day, she said.

“I believe this situation has arisen due to a complete lack of planning. This is a disaster. The Centre is responsible for the entire crisis triggered by flight disruptions," Mamata alleged.