'Complete lack of planning': Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre for flight disruptions across the country

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP-led Central Government of the ongoing flight disruptions across the country.
She also said that the passengers could even go to court over the crisis.
The Chief Minister made a scathing attack on the Centre this afternoon while speaking to the reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport before leaving for an official visit to the north Bengal district Cooch Behar. She said the situation had escalated due to the Centre’s lack of proper planning.
Passengers are facing immense difficulties because of the non-availability of flights every day, she said.
“I believe this situation has arisen due to a complete lack of planning. This is a disaster. The Centre is responsible for the entire crisis triggered by flight disruptions," Mamata alleged.
"The Central Government should have arranged alternatives earlier. I even feel passengers may go to court over this," she added.
She said that after flight cancellations by IndiGo, passengers are being told to travel by other means of transport. "How is that possible? A journey that takes two hours by air takes 24 to 36 hours by train. And then you need advance tickets and reservations. Overall, this has caused extreme hardship for travellers," she pointed out.
According to her, the Central Government remains preoccupied with elections, instead of focusing on public welfare. "The Centre always thinks of elections; we think about people. That is why we are deeply concerned about the suffering of passengers," she claimed.
Passengers have been facing a gruelling experience at airports across the country over the last few days.
IndiGo, which operates around 2,300 flights daily, is cancelling flights in hundreds as it struggles to secure adequate crew, with the second phase of the pilots' flight duty and rest period norms kicking in.