‘Democracy and Pakistan don’t go together,’ says MEA as it flags concerns over protests, border clashes

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday made a sharp remark on the state of democracy in Pakistan, saying that “democracy and Pakistan don’t go together,” while responding to questions on the political situation in the neighbouring country, including developments involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ongoing protests.
Asked whether Pakistan’s democratic structures were weakening, Jaiswal said India has been closely monitoring developments. “We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan… but regarding democracy, the less we talk, the better,” he said.
Jaiswal also commented on last week’s border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, expressing concern over reports of civilian deaths. “We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan,” he said.
Heavy gunfire was exchanged along the border last Friday, days after peace talks between the two sides collapsed.
Meanwhile, protests linked to Imran Khan’s incarceration continued in Pakistan. Reports said that authorities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail last week allowed Khan’s sister, Uzma Khanum, to meet him, even as PTI supporters held demonstrations outside the Islamabad High Court and the prison over restrictions on his visitation rights.
On a separate query, Jaiswal urged Indian nationals to exercise caution while travelling through China, following an incident involving UK-based Indian citizen Pema Wangjom Thongdok.
Thongdok, born in Arunachal Pradesh, was travelling from London to Japan with a layover in Shanghai when Chinese immigration officials allegedly deemed her Indian passport invalid because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. She was kept in the transit area for nearly 18 hours before being allowed to continue her journey after contacting the Indian Embassy.
Reiterating India’s firm stance, Jaiswal said, “Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India, and we do not want any interference in it.” He added that India–China relations were “gradually moving in a positive direction” and that New Delhi intended to maintain that momentum.