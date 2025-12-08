‘Democracy and Pakistan don’t go together,’ says MEA as it flags concerns over protests, border clashes

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday made a sharp remark on the state of democracy in Pakistan, saying that “democracy and Pakistan don’t go together,” while responding to questions on the political situation in the neighbouring country, including developments involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ongoing protests.

Asked whether Pakistan’s democratic structures were weakening, Jaiswal said India has been closely monitoring developments. “We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan… but regarding democracy, the less we talk, the better,” he said.

Jaiswal also commented on last week’s border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, expressing concern over reports of civilian deaths. “We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan,” he said.

Heavy gunfire was exchanged along the border last Friday, days after peace talks between the two sides collapsed.