ECI appoints five more special roll observers in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday appointed five more IAS officers as Special Roll Observers (SROs) to oversee the second phase of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

The second phase of the three-tier SIR process begins after the draft roll is published on 16 December.

The five bureaucrats--Neeraj kumar Bansor (Home Affairs), Kumar Ravikant Singh (Defence), Alok Tiwari (Finance), Pankaj Yadav (Rural Development) and Krishna kumar Nirala (Information and Broadcasting)--in the rank of joint secretaries will look after SIR drive in five divisions like Midnapore, Presidency, Malda, Jalpaiguri and Bardhaman separately in the state. They will work as micro-observers.

About 10 days ago, the national poll body had engaged Dr Subrata Gupta, retired IAS and former secretary of the Union Food Processing Ministry, as the SRO and 12 others serving IAS officers of Bengal cadre for the SIR in the state.

All the SROs and 12 other IAS officers will work in coordination with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal in Kolkata.

According to the ECI sources, the additional team of five new SROs have been engaged for the process in a bid to strengthen the second stage of the electoral roll revision process so that no genuine voter is deleted from the list and at the same time no dead, duplicate, absent and permanently shifted voter is included to the SIR list.