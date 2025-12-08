ED cases surge more than twelve-fold, IT prosecutions doubled in the last 11 years

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) department have together dealt with more than 20,000 cases in the last 11 years, the government informed parliament on Monday.

The ED recorded 6,444 Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) under the PMLA, while the IT department has filed 13,877 prosecution cases over the same period, said Finance Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary while responding to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The ED has seen a dramatic increase in money laundering probe with cases rising from 181 in 2014-15 to 556 in the current fiscal year.

On raids and searches carried out by the ED, a sharp escalation with a massive jump from just 46 in 2014-15 to 2,267 in the current year till November was observed.

In 2023-24, the federal investigation agency had conducted 2,600 searches.

In the last 11 years, the ED has carried out 11,106 search and seizure operations across India.

The data states the IT has also intensified its activities and conducted 9,657 group searches in the last 11 years.