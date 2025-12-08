Four youths killed as speeding car mows down helpers at Chittorgarh–Kota highway crash site

JAIPUR: Four people lost their lives and three others were critically injured after being hit by a speeding car while they were helping a couple injured in an earlier road accident. The double accident took place on the Chittorgarh–Kota highway.

According to reports, a car coming from the wrong side of the road first hit a couple, Shambhu Lal and his wife Kali Bai, who were riding a motorcycle near Mandana village. The same car then collided with another vehicle. Hearing the sound of the crash, people sitting at a nearby roadside eatery and the occupants of another car rushed to the spot to help the injured.

At that moment, a speeding Eeco car travelling from Chittorgarh towards Kota ran over the people who had gathered to help. Immediately after this, three to four more vehicles collided from behind, leading to chaos at the accident site.

Two people died on the spot, while a total of 12 others sustained injuries. All the injured were given first aid in Begun and later referred to hospitals in Chittorgarh, Kota, and Udaipur. During treatment, two more people succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to four.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Gurjar (25); Foru Gurjar (33); Rajesh Meena (29); and Hemraj Gurjar (35). Ten other people injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment. The injured include Surajmal Gurjar, Sonu Gurjar, Foru Lal, Kanishk, Antarram Das, Raunak, and Daivesh.