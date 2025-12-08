Four youths killed as speeding car mows down helpers at Chittorgarh–Kota highway crash site

JAIPUR: Four people lost their lives and three others were critically injured after being hit by a speeding car while they were helping a couple injured in an earlier road accident. The double accident took place on the Chittorgarh–Kota highway.
According to reports, a car coming from the wrong side of the road first hit a couple, Shambhu Lal and his wife Kali Bai, who were riding a motorcycle near Mandana village. The same car then collided with another vehicle. Hearing the sound of the crash, people sitting at a nearby roadside eatery and the occupants of another car rushed to the spot to help the injured.
At that moment, a speeding Eeco car travelling from Chittorgarh towards Kota ran over the people who had gathered to help. Immediately after this, three to four more vehicles collided from behind, leading to chaos at the accident site.
Two people died on the spot, while a total of 12 others sustained injuries. All the injured were given first aid in Begun and later referred to hospitals in Chittorgarh, Kota, and Udaipur. During treatment, two more people succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to four.
The deceased have been identified as Sonu Gurjar (25); Foru Gurjar (33); Rajesh Meena (29); and Hemraj Gurjar (35). Ten other people injured in the accident are currently receiving treatment. The injured include Surajmal Gurjar, Sonu Gurjar, Foru Lal, Kanishk, Antarram Das, Raunak, and Daivesh.
The bodies of all the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination at the Begun Sub-District Hospital mortuary. Police have apprehended both the drivers - one who was driving on the wrong side of the road and the one driving the Eeco car. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.
Upon receiving information about the accident, Begun MLA Suresh Dhakad reached the mortuary and gathered details from Begun DSP Anjali Singh and Begun SHO Shivlal Meena.
SHO Meena said they received information about the accident late at night and inspected the site before seizing the vehicles involved.
Speaking about the incident, MLA Dhakad said, “This is a deeply tragic accident. Similar incidents have occurred here before because many commuters drive on the wrong side to reach roadside eateries. I have spoken to the police and administration, and I will take up the matter with National Highway authorities. We will work to ensure that an underpass or overpass is constructed here so such accidents do not happen again.”