Goa nightclub blaze: Four arrested, three officials suspended; failure to enforce rules under scanner

After a massive fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa claimed the lives of 25 people, including tourists and staff, the police on Sunday registered an FIR against its owners, manager, and event organisers.

The club's Chief General Manager Rajiv Modak, General Manager Vivek Singh, Bar Manager Rajiv Singhania, and Gate Manager Riyanshu Thakur have been arrested, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

An FIR has also been registered against the club’s owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, as well as the event organisers.

Additionally, three senior Goa government officials — including the then Director of Panchayats — have been suspended for their role in allowing the nightclub to begin operations in 2023, a senior officer said.

Fireworks are suspected to have sparked the blaze at the nightclub in Arpora, officials said, adding that the establishment allegedly did not possess a fire department NOC.

The dead included 20 staff members and five tourists, four of them from Delhi.

Initial findings suggest the nightclub had failed to comply with fire safety norms, Chief Minister Sawant said.

Preliminary inquiry found that “electric firecrackers” were set off inside the premises, igniting the blaze around 11.45 p.m. on Saturday, Sawant said. He added that he has directed Chief Secretary V. Candavelou and DGP Alok Kumar to identify and take action against the government officials who allowed the club to operate despite safety violations.