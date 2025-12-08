Goa nightclub blaze: Four arrested, three officials suspended; failure to enforce rules under scanner

After a massive fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa claimed the lives of 25 people, including tourists and staff, the police on Sunday registered an FIR against its owners, manager, and event organisers.
The club's Chief General Manager Rajiv Modak, General Manager Vivek Singh, Bar Manager Rajiv Singhania, and Gate Manager Riyanshu Thakur have been arrested, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.
An FIR has also been registered against the club’s owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, as well as the event organisers.
Additionally, three senior Goa government officials — including the then Director of Panchayats — have been suspended for their role in allowing the nightclub to begin operations in 2023, a senior officer said.
Fireworks are suspected to have sparked the blaze at the nightclub in Arpora, officials said, adding that the establishment allegedly did not possess a fire department NOC.
The dead included 20 staff members and five tourists, four of them from Delhi.
Initial findings suggest the nightclub had failed to comply with fire safety norms, Chief Minister Sawant said.
Preliminary inquiry found that “electric firecrackers” were set off inside the premises, igniting the blaze around 11.45 p.m. on Saturday, Sawant said. He added that he has directed Chief Secretary V. Candavelou and DGP Alok Kumar to identify and take action against the government officials who allowed the club to operate despite safety violations.
Most of the deaths were due to suffocation, as victims were trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen, a fire brigade official said.
Narrow approach lanes hindered the movement of fire brigade vehicles, forcing water tankers to be stationed nearly 400 metres from the site.
The government also formed a probe panel comprising the South Goa Collector, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, and the Director of Forensic Laboratory.
It has been asked to submit its report within a week.
An ex-gratia of Rs five lakh for the nearest kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured would be paid from the State Disaster Management Authority Funds, the chief minister said.
Arrangements would be made to take the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places, Sawant added.
President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, expressed grief over the tragedy.
While the state police initially said the blaze occurred due to a cylinder blast, some eyewitnesses claimed the fire started on the club's first floor where tourists were dancing.
Riya, a tourist from Delhi who survived the fire, claimed that firecrackers burst all around when dancers were performing, which could have triggered the fire.
"There was a stampede-like situation," she said.
The Opposition targeted the BJP government in the state over the tragedy.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said he was deeply pained by the incident.
"This is not just an accident; it is a criminal failure of safety and governance," he said on X.
The AAP stated the Sawant government has lost the "moral right" to stay in power.
(With inputs from PTI)