Guwahati Diary | Kelvin Cinema returns in contemporary avatar

One of Assam’s most storied cinema halls has begun a new chapter. Kelvin Cinema, founded in 1935 by Jeevanram Goenka in the bustling lanes of Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, is returning in a contemporary avatar. Kelvin Gold Cinema has unveiled a new two-screen multiplex within the original Kelvin compound, offering a seating capacity of 499, including 24 ultra-luxurious recliners. The modern space features a sleek design and auditoriums fitted with the latest cinematic technology. Its inauguration took place last Wednesday. The Goenka family has played a key role in shaping Assam’s business and cultural landscape.

Empowering youth with disabilities

“Shishu Sarothi,” an NGO dedicated to empowering children and persons with disabilities, has joined hands with Assam Skill University and Gateway Institute of Hotel Management, with the signing of an MoU. The collaboration marks the beginning of a dedicated hospitality skill development programme. The partnership is designed to open up structured, high-quality training avenues that align with current industry demands in the hospitality sector. By combining academic excellence, practical skill training, and support, the three institutions aim to create sustainable career pathways and improve employment prospects for youth with disabilities.