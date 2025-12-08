India a living culture, not just grand monuments: PM at Unesco meet

NEW DELHI: For India, heritage has never been just nostalgia, but it’s a living and growing river, a continuous stream of knowledge, creativity and community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
“Our civilisational journey has been shaped by the understanding that culture is enriched not only by monuments or manuscripts, but also thrives in the everyday expressions of people such as festivals, rituals, arts, and craftsmanship,” he said. The PM said intangible heritage carries the “moral and emotional memories” of societies, urging its preservation to save the world’s cultural diversity.
This was his written message to a gathering of delegates attending the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), being held at the Red Fort.
It was read out on the occasion of its opening ceremony on Sunday. This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel from December 8-13.
PM Modi’s message was read by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the chief guest, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, among other dignitaries on the dais.
Modi, in his message, said that it was a matter of great pride that India was hosting this key session. From thematic galleries to performing arts, India showcased its rich cultural heritage at the Red Fort complex as the inaugural ceremony of a key UNESCO meeting on ‘safeguarding intangible legacy’ began.
India’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, were present at the opening ceremony.
According to UNESCO, the session will examine nominations submitted by state parties for inscription on the UNESCO ICH lists, review the status of existing elements, and provide international assistance for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage.
In his address, Shekhawat said that the Red Fort had been an iconic witness to the continuity of life in India. India hosting this meet is not just a matter of pride, but a reminder that cultural ethics echo through its rich past, he said.