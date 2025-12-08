India a living culture, not just grand monuments: PM at Unesco meet

NEW DELHI: For India, heritage has never been just nostalgia, but it’s a living and growing river, a continuous stream of knowledge, creativity and community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

“Our civilisational journey has been shaped by the understanding that culture is enriched not only by monuments or manuscripts, but also thrives in the everyday expressions of people such as festivals, rituals, arts, and craftsmanship,” he said. The PM said intangible heritage carries the “moral and emotional memories” of societies, urging its preservation to save the world’s cultural diversity.

This was his written message to a gathering of delegates attending the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), being held at the Red Fort.

It was read out on the occasion of its opening ceremony on Sunday. This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel from December 8-13.

PM Modi’s message was read by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the chief guest, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, among other dignitaries on the dais.