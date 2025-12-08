Indian Army introduces bio-diesel to its fuel supply chain

NEW DELHI: In a significant boost to India’s clean energy goals, the Indian Army on Monday formally inducted bio-diesel into its fuel supply chain, marking a major milestone in its shift toward environmentally responsible mobility.

Calling it a “landmark initiative,” the Army said the move signals the beginning of its transition to sustainable fuel alternatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and strengthening long-term energy security. The initiative aligns with the National Biofuel Policy and integrates eco-friendly measures across the Army’s logistics and operational framework.

The first consignment of bio-diesel was flagged in by Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pushpendra Pal Singh at a ceremony in New Delhi, coinciding with the 265th Corps Day of the Army Service Corps. Senior officials, including the Quartermaster General, the Director General of Supply and Transport, and Shubhankar Sen, Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), were present at the event.

Lt Gen Singh commended BPCL for its collaboration, noting that the Army’s vast mobility needs make the adoption of cleaner fuels critical to advancing national sustainability targets. He said the initiative reflects a shared vision for a greener, more energy-secure future.

The development comes days after the Armed Forces adopted E-20 petrol from December 1, 2025, further accelerating their green mobility transition.

Over the past few years, the Army has steadily expanded its green footprint. In February 2024, it inducted electric buses and identified cantonments and units for developing EV infrastructure.