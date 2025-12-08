Indian Navy deploys four more ships to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, delivers 1000 tons of relief material

NEW DELHI: As part of the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, which was launched to provide urgent Search and Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka, Indian Navy has deployed four more ships INS Gharial, Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 54, LCU 51 and LCU 57 for supplying HADR stores to cyclone-affected regions of Sri Lanka.
INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri and INS Sukanya had earlier rendered relief assistance and heli borne SAR support.
The Indian Navy on Monday informed that the three LCUs (Landing Craft Utility) arrived at Colombo on Sunday morning and handed over critical relief material to the Sri Lankan authorities. INS Gharial is scheduled to arrive at Trincomalee on Monday to continue the humanitarian assistance mission."
The LCUs are designed to land troops and heavy equipment direct to the beaches. "With a 1000 tons of supplies for providing succour, this deployment of ships underscores the strong people to people ties between India and Sri Lanka and Indian Navy's commitment to providing timely humanitarian assistance to our IOR neighbours.", Navy added.
As reported by The New Indian Express, the Indian Armed forces and the High Commission in Colombo had launched Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief actions forthwith, after devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across the island nation.
The Indian Air Force was quick to respond, deploying one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindon Air Base near Delhi on the night of November 28/29 to airlift 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and eight tonnes of rescue equipment. Essential rations and critical supplies were delivered to support affected communities.
The IAF reaffirmed the spirit of 'neighbourhood first', saying, "India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need."
Later the IAF had sent two more MI-17V5 helicopters, with 22 personnel and essential HADR supplies to support ongoing Search and Rescue (SAR) operations.
In the first go, responding quickly, relief supplies from INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri, including 4.5 tons of dry rations, 2 tons of fresh rations, and essential items, were handed over to the Sri Lankan authorities as assistance to the affected families.
INS Sukanya was sent subsequently from Visakhapatnam with additional relief material and is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka soon.
Indian High Commission officials in Colombo had also chipped in providing food, water and assistance amid severe flight disruptions.