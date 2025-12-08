Indian Navy deploys four more ships to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, delivers 1000 tons of relief material

NEW DELHI: As part of the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, which was launched to provide urgent Search and Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka, Indian Navy has deployed four more ships INS Gharial, Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 54, LCU 51 and LCU 57 for supplying HADR stores to cyclone-affected regions of Sri Lanka.

INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri and INS Sukanya had earlier rendered relief assistance and heli borne SAR support.

The Indian Navy on Monday informed that the three LCUs (Landing Craft Utility) arrived at Colombo on Sunday morning and handed over critical relief material to the Sri Lankan authorities. INS Gharial is scheduled to arrive at Trincomalee on Monday to continue the humanitarian assistance mission."

The LCUs are designed to land troops and heavy equipment direct to the beaches. "With a 1000 tons of supplies for providing succour, this deployment of ships underscores the strong people to people ties between India and Sri Lanka and Indian Navy's commitment to providing timely humanitarian assistance to our IOR neighbours.", Navy added.