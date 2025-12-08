IndiGo flight operations stabilising, cancellations down to 650

NEW DELHI: Air travel chaos due to IndiGo’s operational disruptions continued on Sunday, though the situation appeared to improve with the country’s largest airline set to operate 1,650 flights until midnight – up from 1,565 on Saturday and 706 on Friday.

This still resulted in 650 flights across the country being cancelled with hundreds of them delayed by hours.

In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said air travel operations across the country were stabilising.

“All other domestic airlines are operating smoothly and at full capacity, while IndiGo’s performance has shown steady improvement today, with flight schedules moving back towards normal levels. IndiGo’s flight operations are likely to reach up to 1,650 by the end of today (Sunday),” its statement read.

To ensure financial protection for passengers, the ministry directed IndiGo to complete refunds for cancelled or severely delayed flights by 8:00 PM on Sunday.

The ministry also asked IndiGo to ensure that no additional fees are levied for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations.

On how much more refund was pending, an Indigo source said the process of calculating the amount to be refunded was still on.