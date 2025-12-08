Insider track | Russian folk tune and Indian link

Nadda’s personal touch for TB end

It is routine for a health minister to brief parliamentarians on major health concerns. JP Nadda, however, has added an unusual personal layer. He is determined to foster a united political push for a TB-Mukt Bharat and is meeting MPs state by state to build support. The latest WHO report notes a decline in TB cases and deaths, but India still ranks among the eight countries contributing 67% of global cases in 2024. India aims to eliminate TB by 2025. Nadda has already spoken with MPs from large states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar. He is now reaching out to MPs from smaller states. Nadda’s personal touch may well spur MPs to turn the TB-free India mission into a true ‘jan andolan’.

For Congress, after RJD, it’s SP

After the Bihar election setback strained its ties with the RJD, the Congress now seems to be drifting apart from another ally, the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. In Parliament’s Winter Session, the SP stayed away from the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls on the second day of the session. Behind the scenes, MPs from both parties blame each other for widening the gap. One SP functionary was overheard saying the party is not interested in an alliance with Congress for the upcoming panchayat elections. Leaders on both sides quietly admit the gap is growing and is now harder to ignore.

Navneet Sehgal’s exit raises eyebrows

Navneet Kumar Sehgal arrived at Prasar Bharati in the morning as chairman and, by afternoon, had resigned in a cloud of mystery. He spent the early hours having coffee, attending meetings and smiling through routine interactions, but by late afternoon, his resignation letter lay on the table. The suddenness left bureaucrats stunned. Sehgal, a retired UP-cadre IAS officer known for maintaining good equations with every government—SP, BSP, BJP—seemingly hit an unexpected eject button. Some insiders whisper that a few old “friends” triggered an online storm that made his position uncomfortable, while others speculate he may be headed toward something bigger and less tied to Doordarshan. For now, only CEO Gaurav Dwivedi knows what unfolded, and he isn’t saying a word.