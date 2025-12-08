Insider track | Russian folk tune and Indian link

At the Rashtrapati Bhavan state dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for Vladimir Putin, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band brought an unexpectedly cheerful moment by playing “Kalinka.” This famous Russian folk tune, composed by Ivan Larionov in 1860, often appears at diplomatic events as its lively rhythm travels easily across borders. For Indian audiences, the melody also carries a familiar warmth due to its Hindi adaptation, “Darling,” in 7 Khoon Maaf, sung by Usha Uthup. That connection may explain why it is instantly popular here. “Kalinka” has appeared at many multilateral gatherings, from BRICS to the SCO summit in Tianjin, where cameras caught it playing as Putin met Xi Jinping. It is not an official anthem, but it is clearly a tune with global stamina.
TMC–Congress tussle
Inside the Trinamool Congress, there is near-total clarity: an alliance with the Congress for next year’s West Bengal Assembly polls looks unlikely. Despite polite public gestures, the relationship is visibly strained. TMC insiders cite a recent example to show their frustration. While the Congress criticised the electoral roll revision, it failed to provide even one Booth Level Agent when the TMC asked for help with BLOs and objecting to deletions or suspected manipulation. For TMC leaders, this confirms their belief that Congress has virtually no organisational presence in Bengal. As one insider put it, if Congress cannot provide BLAs, why consider them for a pact? For now, the TMC is confident it can win on its own. Polls are month away, but for now the TMC is firm that it doesn’t need the Congress in Bengal.
Nadda’s personal touch for TB end
It is routine for a health minister to brief parliamentarians on major health concerns. JP Nadda, however, has added an unusual personal layer. He is determined to foster a united political push for a TB-Mukt Bharat and is meeting MPs state by state to build support. The latest WHO report notes a decline in TB cases and deaths, but India still ranks among the eight countries contributing 67% of global cases in 2024. India aims to eliminate TB by 2025. Nadda has already spoken with MPs from large states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar. He is now reaching out to MPs from smaller states. Nadda’s personal touch may well spur MPs to turn the TB-free India mission into a true ‘jan andolan’.
For Congress, after RJD, it’s SP
After the Bihar election setback strained its ties with the RJD, the Congress now seems to be drifting apart from another ally, the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. In Parliament’s Winter Session, the SP stayed away from the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls on the second day of the session. Behind the scenes, MPs from both parties blame each other for widening the gap. One SP functionary was overheard saying the party is not interested in an alliance with Congress for the upcoming panchayat elections. Leaders on both sides quietly admit the gap is growing and is now harder to ignore.
Navneet Sehgal’s exit raises eyebrows
Navneet Kumar Sehgal arrived at Prasar Bharati in the morning as chairman and, by afternoon, had resigned in a cloud of mystery. He spent the early hours having coffee, attending meetings and smiling through routine interactions, but by late afternoon, his resignation letter lay on the table. The suddenness left bureaucrats stunned. Sehgal, a retired UP-cadre IAS officer known for maintaining good equations with every government—SP, BSP, BJP—seemingly hit an unexpected eject button. Some insiders whisper that a few old “friends” triggered an online storm that made his position uncomfortable, while others speculate he may be headed toward something bigger and less tied to Doordarshan. For now, only CEO Gaurav Dwivedi knows what unfolded, and he isn’t saying a word.