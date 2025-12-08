Jharkhand government tables Rs 7,721.25 crore supplementary budget in Assembly

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government on Monday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore for the 2025–26 financial year in the state assembly.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore placed the second supplementary budget of the fiscal year before the House. The first supplementary allocation, amounting to Rs 4,296.62 crore, had been approved during the monsoon session on August 25.

Earlier, in March, Kishore had introduced the state’s annual budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for 2025–26.

Shortly after the supplementary budget was tabled, Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto adjourned the day’s proceedings till 11 am on Tuesday. The session had been marred by disruptions.

As the House assembled for the second day of the winter session, BJP MLAs rushed to the Well of the House demanding action over alleged irregularities in student scholarship schemes.