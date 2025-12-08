Kanpur chef among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

NEW DELHI: Kanpur mourns the loss of Rohan (28), a chef from Kalyanpur, who was among the 25 people killed in the tragic nightclub fire in Goa. Rohan had been working at the club for the past 18 months.

Rohan, a native of Nepal, had been living in Kanpur with his maternal uncle, Kunwar Singh, in the Barasirohi locality. He had previously worked in various restaurants in Kanpur before moving to Goa in February 2024 for a higher-paying chef position.

Speaking to reporters, Kunwar Singh said, “Rohan had been living with me since childhood. When one of his acquaintances informed him about a better job opportunity in Goa, he decided to move there. The family was contacted by the Goa police after the fire.”

Rohan’s brother confirmed that the family had left for Goa to bring his mortal remains home, while his mother, Sunita Singh, had travelled from Nepal to Kanpur.

Additional Commissioner of Police Kapil Dev Singh confirmed that Rohan’s death was accidental. The incident has left the family and friends in deep shock as they prepare to bring his body back to Kanpur.

The fire in the Goa nightclub has so far claimed 25 lives, prompting investigations into the cause of the tragedy.