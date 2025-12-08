Manipur Meitei BJP MLA breaks ice, visits Kuki villages

GUWAHATI: A Manipur MLA and former minister from the majority Meitei community mustered the courage and showed the inclination to break the ice by visiting two Kuki-Zo villages on Monday.
Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who is also a former Speaker of the Manipur Assembly, visited the Kuki villages, Litan and Chassad, and interacted with the villagers. Litan falls under Ukhrul while Chassad lies in Kamjong, both Naga-majority districts.
This is the first time since the bloody ethnic violence engulfed the state in May 2023 that a leader has started people-to-people contact. The visit is being seen as a confidence-building measure in a state that has remained internally partitioned.
Traveling to Litan, the BJP leader interacted with Kuki villagers and inquired about their life and hardship faced in the past two and half years.
Singh visited a Kuki relief camp at Litan Sareikhong Baptist Church and interacted with Kuki inmates who fled their homes during the violence.
“With the coming of Christmas, we all should pray for the return of peace in the state,” the sportsman-turned-politician and founder of Assam Taekwondo Association said.
He consoled the villagers and told them that the return of peace should be the primary target of all communities. He said conflict exists in every part of the world, but it should not be allowed to hinder a region’s progress and development.
“There are conflicts among different countries and communities but we should learn to live in harmony despite differences. There should not be any hindrance in visiting each other’s villages,” Singh said.
“We should not allow this conflict affect the future of our children. We, the elders, may have differences, but we should think about our children's future,” he added.
State BJP vice president and Naga leader Hopingson Shimray, who accompanied Singh, said it was a remarkable gesture by the MLA to travel to Kuki villages when everyone today is reluctant to venture into another community’s area. He said Singh is the first BJP Meitei legislator to step into a Kuki relief camp.
The ethnic violence had left more than 260 people dead and an estimated 60,000 others internally displaced. A large majority of them are still lodged in relief camps.