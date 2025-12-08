Manipur Meitei BJP MLA breaks ice, visits Kuki villages

GUWAHATI: A Manipur MLA and former minister from the majority Meitei community mustered the courage and showed the inclination to break the ice by visiting two Kuki-Zo villages on Monday.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who is also a former Speaker of the Manipur Assembly, visited the Kuki villages, Litan and Chassad, and interacted with the villagers. Litan falls under Ukhrul while Chassad lies in Kamjong, both Naga-majority districts.

This is the first time since the bloody ethnic violence engulfed the state in May 2023 that a leader has started people-to-people contact. The visit is being seen as a confidence-building measure in a state that has remained internally partitioned.

Traveling to Litan, the BJP leader interacted with Kuki villagers and inquired about their life and hardship faced in the past two and half years.

Singh visited a Kuki relief camp at Litan Sareikhong Baptist Church and interacted with Kuki inmates who fled their homes during the violence.

“With the coming of Christmas, we all should pray for the return of peace in the state,” the sportsman-turned-politician and founder of Assam Taekwondo Association said.