Mehbooba accuses BJP of ‘empty symbolism’ as Parliament debates Vande Mataram amid IndiGo crisis

SRINAGAR: As parliament holds a soecial debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the ruling BJP at the Centre was busy in "empty symbolism" instead of addressing emergent issues like the crisis caused by turmoil in IndiGo airlines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha on Monday, which is expected to bring to light several important and previously unknown facets about the national song.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said, "Parliament is busy sparring over a two hundred year old Vande Mataram even as IndiGo passengers are left stranded and desperate for answers. Instead of confronting the crises hurting people right now BJP seems intent on indulging in empty symbolism".

The former chief minister was referring to the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo since December 2, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms. The disruptions have left lakhs of passengers stranded at airports across the country

"How will this political theatre create jobs, control soaring prices or tackle the real urgent problems weighing on millions of Indians?" she asked.