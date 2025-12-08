Navjot Kaur Sidhu suspended from Congress after row over 'Rs 500 crore to become CM' remark

CHANDIGARH: After a backlash over her 'Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair' remark, Congress leader Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

Days after claiming that it costs Rs 500 crore to become Punjab Chief Minister and making utterances against her party colleagues, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu was placed under suspension by Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. "Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu is hereby suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect," read the order issued on Monday evening.

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, "It is the right decision at the right time, you cannot make such baseless allegations. Her intentions were not right for the party."

Bajwa hinted that the BJP is the master of deceptive moves as she met the state governor Gulab Chand Kataria and then made the statement after coming out of Raj Bhawan.

Responding to her remark, MP from Gurdaspur and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the party made Navjot Singh Sidhu a minister and also president of the Punjab unit of the Congress. "I want to ask him how much money did he give and to whom for that? The status of party chief is higher that the Chief Minister. Leveling such allegations when you have served as party president is anti-party. The high command should take a note of it," he said, adding that Sidhu has not been active for four years but has now started leveling allegations as assembly polls are scheduled for 2027.