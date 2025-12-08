Parliamentary panel slams NTA over repeated exam lapses, calls for shift to pen-and-paper tests

A Parliamentary panel has called for a greater focus on conducting entrance exams in pen-and-paper mode, citing several leak-proof models such as CBSE and UPSC exams, and observed that the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) performance over the past year has failed to inspire confidence.

The panel, headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, noted that in 2024 alone, out of 14 competitive examinations conducted by the NTA, at least five faced major issues.

“As a result, three examinations, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, and NEET-PG had to be postponed; NEET-UG witnessed instances of paper leaks; and CUET (UG/PG) results were delayed. In JEE Main 2025, held in January, at least 12 questions were withdrawn due to errors in the final answer key,” the report stated.

The Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports said such incidents erode examinees’ confidence in the system.

“The committee therefore recommends that NTA quickly get its act together so that fully avoidable instances do not occur in the future,” it added.

The report acknowledged the trade-offs in exam formats, noting that pen-and-paper tests may be susceptible to leaks, while computer-based tests (CBT) can be hacked in ways that are difficult to detect. Between the two, the Committee favoured a stronger emphasis on pen-and-paper exams, pointing to successful models like CBSE and UPSC that have remained secure for years.

It recommended that NTA closely study these models and adopt best practices. For computer-based exams, the Committee suggested they be conducted only at government or government-controlled centres, and never at private facilities.