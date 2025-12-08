Parliamentary panel slams NTA over repeated exam lapses, calls for shift to pen-and-paper tests

A Parliamentary panel has called for a greater focus on conducting entrance exams in pen-and-paper mode, citing several leak-proof models such as CBSE and UPSC exams, and observed that the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) performance over the past year has failed to inspire confidence.
The panel, headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, noted that in 2024 alone, out of 14 competitive examinations conducted by the NTA, at least five faced major issues.
“As a result, three examinations, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, and NEET-PG had to be postponed; NEET-UG witnessed instances of paper leaks; and CUET (UG/PG) results were delayed. In JEE Main 2025, held in January, at least 12 questions were withdrawn due to errors in the final answer key,” the report stated.
The Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports said such incidents erode examinees’ confidence in the system.
“The committee therefore recommends that NTA quickly get its act together so that fully avoidable instances do not occur in the future,” it added.
The report acknowledged the trade-offs in exam formats, noting that pen-and-paper tests may be susceptible to leaks, while computer-based tests (CBT) can be hacked in ways that are difficult to detect. Between the two, the Committee favoured a stronger emphasis on pen-and-paper exams, pointing to successful models like CBSE and UPSC that have remained secure for years.
It recommended that NTA closely study these models and adopt best practices. For computer-based exams, the Committee suggested they be conducted only at government or government-controlled centres, and never at private facilities.
New ITR form
The new income tax returns (ITR) form based on the I-T Act, 2025, will be notified prior to 2027-28 fiscal year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.
The CBDT committee on simplification of ITR forms is carrying out extensive consultations with tax experts, institutional bodies, and field formations of the I-T Department, he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. The Income Tax Act, 2025, enacted on August 21, will come into effect from next financial year, beginning April 1, 2026.
The new act will replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961, and make tax laws simple and reduce wordage in the legislation making it easy to understand.
All the different forms applicable under the Income Tax Act, like TDS quarterly return form and ITR forms, are being reworked, and the Directorate of Systems is working with the tax policy division to make the forms taxpayer- friendly.
“ITR forms relating to Income Tax Act, 2025, will require the changes in consequence of amendments to the said Act made during Budget, 2026, and, accordingly, ITRs pertaining to the first tax-year 2026-27 shall be notified prior to FY 2027-28,” Chaudhary said.
With regard to ITR forms for income earned in current fiscal (Assessment Year 2026-27), Chaudhary said consolidation and simplification of the ITR forms are in process as they will be notified as per provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961.