PM to open Vande Mataram debate in LS today

NEW DELHI: THE penultimate week of the Parliament session is set to be very busy, with both Houses set to debate ‘Vande Mataram’ and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, where he is expected to highlight several previously unknown facets of the national song.

The BJP has been allotted three hours for its interventions in the Lok Sabha, while the total debate time will span about 10 hours.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to be the second speaker in the debate, which will also feature the participation of Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Manipur MP Dr Bimol Akoijam, and Praniti Shinde, among others.

The Rajya Sabha will take up the debate on Vande Mataram on Tuesday, with Home Minister Amit Shah leading the discussion. Health Minister and Leader of the Rajya Sabha J P Nadda will be the second speaker.

The debate on Vande Mataram is likely to see fireworks as the Congress and BJP were at loggerheads over the latter’s allegations that important stanzas of the national song were dropped in 1937, which sowed the seeds of partition.

While inaugurating the year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram to mark its 150 years, Modi said a “divisive mindset” is still a challenge for India.