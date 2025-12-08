Rape accused attempts escape during investigation, shot at by Gujarat Police

AHMEDABAD: The accused in the rape of a disabled girl in Gujarat attacked the police during crime scene reconstruction and attempted to escape. The Police Inspector opened fire, injuring him in the leg, while a head constable was also hurt in the scuffle. Both have been shifted for treatment.

The accused, Moinuddin Badshah, was brought to the crime spot to recreate the sequence of events, when he suddenly lunged at the officers, attempting to snatch the service weapon of Police Inspector Imran Ghasura. His escape attempt forced the PI to open fire, shooting him in the leg to stop the breakout.

During the struggle, Head Constable Bharatsinh Rathod sustained injuries and was rushed to Civil Hospital. Moinuddin was also shifted for medical treatment following the gunshot wound.

On November 26, the disabled girl wandered outside her house and was lured by the accused who pretended to help her to a hospital. The accused then moved her across multiple locations and sexually assaulting her.

The Crime Branch cracked the case after scanning over 30 CCTV footages, eventually identifying and arresting the accused within four days. Shockingly, more than 15 past criminal complaints are already registered against him.

Ahmedabad SP Bharat Patel, reacting to the crime, confirmed the timeline and said, “The accused had taken advantage under the pretext of helping the girl. After assaulting her, he abandoned her near her home. The accused has now been arrested.”