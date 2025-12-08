Top Australian university to set up campus in India

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to bilateral cooperation in education, research and skilling, India and Australia on Monday announced a fresh set of collaborative initiatives at the third Australia–India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) meeting held in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Education said that under the SPARC (Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration) programme, Rs 9.84 crore has been sanctioned for 10 new joint research projects with top Australian universities in areas including advanced computing, energy, sustainability and climate, healthcare and MedTech, and space and defence.

One of the key highlights was the Letter of Intent handed to the University of New South Wales (UNSW) ranked 20th globally to establish a campus in India under the UGC’s 2023 regulations for foreign higher educational institutions. UNSW will become the seventh Australian university to set up operations in India. Earlier this year, LoIs were issued to La Trobe University, Victoria University, Western Sydney University and the University of Western Australia.

The meeting was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, Australian Education Minister Jason Clare, Skills & Training Minister Andrew Giles, and Assistant Minister for International Education Julian Hill, among senior officials and MPs from both sides.