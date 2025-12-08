Training aircraft crashes after hitting electricity wireline in MP’s Seoni district

BHOPAL: A training aircraft crashed after hitting a 33 KV electricity wire line in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Monday evening. The instructor pilot Ajit Anthony and the trainee pilot Ashok Chawda, who were on board the aircraft were injured and rushed to the hospital, where they are now stated out of danger.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm near the fields of Amgaon, about two kilometres from the Suktara airstrip. Villagers said they saw sparks, heard a loud explosion, and then witnessed the aircraft crash in a nearby field.

According to Seoni district police superintendent Sunil Mehta, the aircraft belonged to the Redbird Aviation Academy and had taken off from Suktara airstrip. It was preparing to land when its wing struck the electricity wireline. The impact caused the line to trip, preventing a larger accident. Several nearby villages reportedly experienced temporary power outages following the mishap.

“Primary investigations suggest that it was perhaps some snags in the aircraft’s engine which could be behind the crash. The actual reason for the mishap will, however, be clear only after the DGCA probe,” SP Mehta said.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.