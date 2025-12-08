Twelve Maoist cadres led by CCM surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

RAIPUR: A total of 12 cadres renounced the ideology of the CPI (Maoist) and surrendered with their weapons in Rajnandgaon district, around 100 km west of Raipur, in the early hours of Monday.

Among those who laid down arms was a senior Maoist leader of the Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone and Central Committee member, Ramdher Majji, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. Four Divisional Committee members and several other cadres also surrendered.

The surrender of these senior figures, led by the Central Committee member, is being viewed as a major setback for the MMC unit of the banned CPI (Maoist).