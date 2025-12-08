UP forms SIT to crack Rs 425-crore codeine cough syrup smuggling racket
LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced the formation of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to dismantle an organised racket involving the illegal diversion of codeine-based cough syrup for narcotic abuse.
The smuggling case came to light around 20 days ago when a truck loaded with codeine-based cough syrup was seized in Sonbhadra.
Speaking to the media, FSDA Secretary Roshan Jacob, accompanied by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad and DGP Rajeev Krishna, said the SIT had been formed to investigate the case. Three accused have been arrested so far.
Jacob said misleading information was being circulated on social media. “Police have taken action. A truck of cough syrup was caught in Sonbhadra some 20 days ago and based on that evidence, a second truck was recovered in Ranchi,” she said.
She clarified that the UP case has no connection with a similar case reported in Madhya Pradesh. She said the investigation had been expanded to 300 drug dealers to trace the main supply channels. “We want to reach the big traders, not the small retailers,” Jacob added.
UP DGP Rajeev Krishna said that using cough syrup for any purpose other than its normal medical use amounted to a legal offence. “Several pieces of evidence have been found in the last two months. FSDA has registered 128 FIRs across 28 districts, including 38 in Varanasi, 16 in Jaunpur, eight in Kanpur, six in Ghazipur and four each in Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow,” he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, said in Jaunpur that strict action would be taken against the guilty irrespective of their social standing.
The DGP added that 279 medical stores were inspected, and many were found to be non-existent. Others had serious anomalies in sale and purchase records.
“It reflects that the firms were selling cough syrup in an organised manner as an intoxicant, not a medicine. The drug was being supplied from Lucknow, Lakhimpur, Bahraich, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and even Nepal to Bangladesh,” he said.
In a parallel crackdown, the SIT constituted by the Varanasi Police Commissionerate to probe the smuggling racket run by Shubham Jaiswal of Varanasi arrested two close associates of the kingpin. The racket was operated through his firm, Shelly Traders.
Shubham Jaiswal is believed to have fled to Dubai along with his associates Gaurav Jaiswal and Varun Singh on November 5. His father, Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, was arrested at Kolkata airport on November 30 while attempting to fly to Dubai.
The two accused arrested on Monday, Vishal Jaiswal and Badal Arya, revealed key details during interrogation. They allegedly earned large sums by setting up shell firms, receiving Rs 25,000–30,000 per consignment. The SIT also uncovered suspicious transactions worth Rs 425 crore linked to Shubham Jaiswal over the past two years.
DCP Gaurav Basbal said Shubham Jaiswal had left India and look-out circulars were being issued. A Red Corner Notice would also be sought through Interpol.
The arrested duo told interrogators that CA Devesh Jaiswal had full access to Shubham’s bank accounts. They said they had conducted business worth around Rs 7 crore with him within a year. One of the accused, Badal Arya, claimed Devesh Jaiswal helped him open his firm.
The other accused, Vishal Jaiswal of Hukumganj, also said Devesh Jaiswal helped him open a firm named Hariom Pharma. “I would place orders but the syrup never came to my shop. I used to get Rs 20,000–30,000 in cash,” he said.
SIT chief ADCP Kashi Zone Saravanan T said two more suspects were being questioned and their documents were being scrutinised.