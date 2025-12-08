UP forms SIT to crack Rs 425-crore codeine cough syrup smuggling racket

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced the formation of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to dismantle an organised racket involving the illegal diversion of codeine-based cough syrup for narcotic abuse.

The smuggling case came to light around 20 days ago when a truck loaded with codeine-based cough syrup was seized in Sonbhadra.

Speaking to the media, FSDA Secretary Roshan Jacob, accompanied by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad and DGP Rajeev Krishna, said the SIT had been formed to investigate the case. Three accused have been arrested so far.

Jacob said misleading information was being circulated on social media. “Police have taken action. A truck of cough syrup was caught in Sonbhadra some 20 days ago and based on that evidence, a second truck was recovered in Ranchi,” she said.

She clarified that the UP case has no connection with a similar case reported in Madhya Pradesh. She said the investigation had been expanded to 300 drug dealers to trace the main supply channels. “We want to reach the big traders, not the small retailers,” Jacob added.

UP DGP Rajeev Krishna said that using cough syrup for any purpose other than its normal medical use amounted to a legal offence. “Several pieces of evidence have been found in the last two months. FSDA has registered 128 FIRs across 28 districts, including 38 in Varanasi, 16 in Jaunpur, eight in Kanpur, six in Ghazipur and four each in Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow,” he said.