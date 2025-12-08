Vande Mataram row created by those who framed it as 'Hindu-only' anthem: DMK MP A Raja

NEW DELHI: DMK MP A Raja on Monday claimed that historically documented events show that Vande Mataram was projected in ways that excluded Muslims in the early 20th century, arguing that the controversy surrounding the song was not created by the community but by those who framed it as a "Hindu-only" anthem.

Participating in a Lok Sabha discussion marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, Raja said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech prompted "four fundamental questions" in his mind.

"The prime minister asked who did the division in Vande Mataram. I want to know -- did the division in Vande Mataram lead to the division of the country? And if the prime minister says a crucial aspect must be dealt with today, what exactly is that crucial division we need to understand now?" he asked.

Raja said the prime minister also claimed that a "thinking of division" still exists in India.

Paraphrasing the remark, Raja said, "If the prime minister claims such divisive thinking persists even today, I want to ask this House--where is it, and with whom?"

The final question, he added, was: "What is the original dream of Vande Mataram? These questions came to my mind out of the prime minister's speech."

Claiming that criticism of Vande Mataram existed since the early 20th century, Raja said, "There are reasons to believe or conclude that Vande Mataram was not only against the British exclusively, but also against Muslims."