Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee dies at 81

KOLKATA: Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee died at a government hospital here, West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum said in a statement on Monday. He was 81.

Chatterjee, who had been suffering from typhoid along with age-related ailments, was under treatment at MR Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, where he breathed his last late Sunday night.

The actor, who had acted in more than 400 films, mostly in supporting roles, debuted in Aponjon, which was released in 1968.

Some of his notable films include Dhanyee Meye, Dui Prithibi, Sabuj Dwiper Raja and Baishe Srabon. He had worked in Satyajit Ray's Pratidwandi.

Apart from Bengali films, he also worked in Hindi cinema, including Sujoy Ghosh's film Kahaani.

The Artists Forum statement said, "One of our most valued members, Kalyan Chattopadhyay, has left us. We are deeply shocked. May his soul rest in peace."

Chattopadhyay had studied at Pune Film Institute.

His contemporaries include Soumitra Chatterjee, Sabitri Chattopadhyay and Dipankar De.