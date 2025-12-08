'Why are we debating Vande Mataram 79 years after independence?' asks Priyanka Gandhi in LS

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday participated in the discussion on '150 years of Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha and questioned why the House was conducting a debate on the national song, 79 years after India's independence, when there were more important issues to discuss.

"The topic that we are discussing is part of the soul of the country. When we mention Vande Mataram, it reminds us of the history of our freedom struggle. This debate is strange; this song has made a place in people's hearts; so what is the need for a debate?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

"What is our objective, our responsibility towards people, how are we fulfilling that...Why are we having a debate on the national song? What debate can there be on it?" she asked.

She alleged that the discussion was conducted to divert the attention of people from other key issues.

"We are having this debate as Bengal polls are coming and the prime minister wants to play his role in that," she alleged.

The second reason why the government wanted this debate is that it wanted to make fresh allegations against those who fought for the country's freedom and made enormous sacrifices for the country, Priyanka Gandhi claimed.

"You want us to keep delving into the past because this government does not want to look at the present and the future," she said.