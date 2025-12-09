After Lok Sabha, Upper House clears bill to levy cess on pan masala units

NEW DELHI: The Parliament on Monday approved the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill 2025, seeking a cess on manufacturing units of pan masala to augment expenditure on national security and public health. The bill was approved by the lower house on Friday.

As the bill was taken up in the upper house for discussion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it intends to create a “dedicated resource stream” for two domains of national importance: health and national security.

“It is not on essential commodities, and does not envisage any future when it may have to be placed on an essential commodity... “This tax or cess is to be a deterrent to those who tend to use these demerit goods, and it certainly doesn’t burden ordinary citizens and their essential daily consumption,” she said.